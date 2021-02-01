Search Icon

“JUDY will play a critical role in the emergency and disaster response field by creating more resilient communities” - Kathryn Martornana, disaster response expert

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that anything can happen. One step we can take to regain a little control? Be prepared. Natural disasters are on the rise, affecting more Americans than the year before, which is why JUDY is committed to making sure families, individuals, couples, and communities are prepared for the unexpected with kits designed by disaster preparedness specialists. Bright orange and ready to roll, they’re the extra peace of mind we could all use right now.

This item is available for domestic US shipping only.

  • The Mover Max kit is an evacuation-ready kit with 24 emergency preparedness supplies
  • Able to support a family of 4 for up to 72 hours
  • Supplies picked by disaster preparedness specialists to cover warmth, safety, tools, first aid, food, and water needs
  • Comes in a waterproof, puncture-resistant pack made from 500D tarpaulin with fully welded seams
  • Extra room allows you to add additional items
  • Pack has padded back support, a heavy-duty waist-belt and cushioned straps for easy carrying over long distances
  • Kits are waterproof and bright orange with bold labels for easy location
  • JUDY offers 24/7 SMS text alerts and emergency preparedness tips
  • Downloadable plans and guides for emergency situations are readily available through JUDY

