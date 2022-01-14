Summer’s all about open roads, spontaneous flights to sunny locales, and whiskey lemonades by the lake. And that means you’re in need of a rugged and classic carry-all like these San Francisco-made creations from Joshu+Vela – the kind of chameleon that works hard when you’re car camping one weekend, but can turn around and look good when you’re exploring a new terminal the next.

Back in 2010, Noah Guy left his longtime job as a designer for Levi’s to throw himself full-force into designing and hand-sewing the Joshu+Vela briefcases, bags, and dopp kits. From cutting and sewing the canvas to hammering the copper rivets, each bag is meticulously created by Guy and his small team of skilled artisans in the Joshu + Vela studio, which happens to be the same storefront where Guy sells his goods to his Mission neighbors. This summer, we’re taking the Zip Briefcase with us wherever we go – with its bridle leather strap and handles and strong canvas body, this is a bag that can roll with whatever the season has in store.