Joey Roth designs have been a Huckberry hit for years thanks to their meticulous attention to detail and determination to bring design and understated elegance to everyday household goods. That’s why we’re excited to welcome some new additions to the family as well as to bring back some old favorites. Making their debut are new limited-run, glazed self-watering planters, each with a unique finish that took months to perfect. The self-sufficient design of the planters lets you drop in your favorite succulents and forget about ‘em — just water once and that’s it — no green thumb required. Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t shout out the speakers that we use every day here at Huckberry HQ. Constructed of smooth glossy-white ceramic and complemented by solid birch wood, the whole setup has a beautifully sleek aesthetic while also emitting the cleanest acoustics possible. So this year, treat yourself to home goods as incredible as they look.