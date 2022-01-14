Go ahead, take a peek inside your trash can — chances are that you’ll spot one or two disposable paper cups from much-needed coffee runs this week. Seems harmless, right? That is, until the JOCO Cups, our pals from Down Under, gently reminded us that 500 billion single-use paper and plastic cups are thrown away every year, and that number continues to rise. Which is why the next time that three pm haze rolls around, we’re bringing along our JOCO.



Made from high quality, thermal shock resistant borosilicate glass, JOCO Cups are non-porous, lightweight, and both microwave and dishwasher-safe, which means that a) you’ll taste your coffee, not the cup, and b) they’ll last for years. The silicone lid makes sure that your brew isn’t splashing onto your white shirt, and the thermal silicone sleeve keeps your coffee hot and your hands cool. Better yet? They come in 12- and 16-ounce pours, which are conveniently the same sizes used by your local barista. We’ve got a whole lot of these design-forward cups waiting to be sent out for the holidays; just choose your size, your color, and you’re ready to start giving — to your friends, and back to Mother Nature.



Click to learn more about JOCO Cups.