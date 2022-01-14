Andre Jr. was a banker and Mackenzie was a fashion photographer. Together, these longtime friends decided to quit their jobs and get their hands dirty. Having always loved the natural aesthetic of wood, they founded JM & Sons and took to making furniture using locally sourced materials salvaged from tumbledown barns. Based out of Toronto, the two strive to reflect the rural beauty of the Canadian wilderness that they explore when they’re not handcrafting new designs. The Murphy Desk was inspired by the space-saving functionality of hide-away beds, offering plenty of space to stash your essentials, while sporting a rugged and modern design. The Wall Coat Rack features two spacious levels of shelving and five hooks for your hats, coats, and odds and ends, complete with a gunmetal black finish that beautifully complements the aged wood. JM & Sons furniture is clean-lined and apartment-sized, but with a rough aesthetic that is both modern and masculine.