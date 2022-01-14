Cooking is hard work — and when you’re cooking for three on a clunky camping stove in middle of the Adirondacks, it can feel damn near impossible. That’s part of why our spidey sense got to tingling when we started hearing rave reviews for JetBoil’s ultra-compact cooking systems everywhere from Outside Mag to Climbing Magazine — that and how freakin’ cool they look. Named for their original product, a push-button, back-packable propane stove called The Flash that can boil water in just two minutes, JetBoil’s award-winning line now includes anything you could possibly need to satisfy a Fieri-sized appetite with minimal fuss, and minimal cleanup, whether you’re car camping with a pal or hoofing it solo. It’s no exaggeration to say these guys have changed the backcountry cooking game, especially with products like the Genesis, with its awesomely precise flame control and ceramic-coated pans that fit so right it’s like they were built just for the JetBoil (they were). After eating a few meals cooked on the Genesis, we probably won’t ever go back to our old green Coleman — but we’ll definitely be eating at a lot fewer diners, drive-ins, and dives while we’re out on the road.