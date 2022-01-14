Collaborating with Mayan master weavers, the brother and sister team of Jed & Marne are creating distinct textiles and textures with handsome depth of color. The result: the softest and most comfortable shorts you’ll slide on this summer. Production begins at the hands of master weavers in the Guatemalan highlands who hand dye and weave their fabrics on foot looms. With each weave Jed & Marne strives to combine tradition with contemporary use and balance beauty with sophisticated simplicity. Along with its unique fabric, these shorts feature an elastic waistband, drawstring, side-seam pockets, and a solo back pocket. Breathable, malleable, and wear-in ready – they’re ready to be put on display. J&M also provides livable wages and comfortable working conditions for the family they work with, insuring their best efforts to retain the cultural weaving tradition for years to come.