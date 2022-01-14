Hot off the heels of our spearfishing adventure in the Florida Keys, we couldn't resist a chance to introduce you to JBL Spearguns — some of the most bad-ass gear we've ever wrapped our paws around. Ultra-classic mahogany construction, super easy to operate, and downright deadly in the hands of a seasoned diver, we're confident there's not a more awesome way to put dinner on the table.

To start your next fishing expedition off with a bang (a ‘thunnnk’ actually, if we’re gonna get technical), we’re offering two of JBL’s best-selling guns: the Woody Elite Sawed-Off and the Florida Special. While both are handsome as hell and constructed from naturally buoyant African mahogany, the former is a smaller gun designed around short range engagements and supreme ease of use. Just point, shoot, and eat — that’s it. However, the latter Florida Special is where things start to get a little more serious — especially if you’re an experienced freediver looking to bring some bigger game to the dinner table. Designed for longer distance shots, the Special comes equipped with a bevy of options like a 5/16” heat-treated stainless steel shaft (fitted with a Tahitian style flopper), double 5/8” bands, an ergonomic honeycomb handle for confident grip, and a fail-proof three-piece trigger mechanism (warrantied for life!); all for greater capability and more deadly accuracy at long ranges.

There’s a pretty good reason professional guides, hunters, and spearfishing enthusiasts the world over choose JBL; because these timeless designs are built with premium materials, and deliver dead-on accuracy, shot after shot (after shot). Doesn’t hurt that the guns look just as awesome in your hands at 15 feet of water as they do hanging above the mantle, either.

Always be sure to consult your local Fish and Game regulations regarding spearfishing before you hit the water. Oh, and if you’re planning a dive vacation, remember that shipping ‘em to your hunting destination is fine, but carrying them on an airplane is not, because we can’t all be James Bond.