There might be tons of wireless options out there granting you cordless freedom, but when it comes to working out, none are as solid as Jaybird’s MIL-SPEC rated Vista 2. That impressive rating didn’t come easy—in fact these headphones had to pass multiple field tests, including hurricane-force conditions and desert sandstorm winds. So yeah, they can handle hardcore conditions like white-water kayaking, mountain biking, or even just your everyday commute, all while staying comfortably in-place and delivering killer sound. The Vista 2 are overhauled with active noise canceling and microphones that respond to your environment. So you can hear as much outside noise as you want, make crystal-clear calls with wind whipping past your face, and silence it all when you want to tune out distractions. With 24 hours of playtime and a super quick charge, they’ll stick by you all day.

