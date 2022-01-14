A freshly buffed 1956 Austin Healey. A classic pair of wayfarers. That perfectly-tailored, buttery soft cotton tee that you’ll wear for years. No matter how you spin it, these are cornerstones of guy style, and the stuff that we find ourselves returning to time and again. Amongst those essentials, we were very pleased to discover Jason Scott’s tees, henleys, and hoodies.



After leaving his job at a top Los Angeles talent agency, designer Jason Mandler spent years studying fabrics and working with tailors to create his full line of premium basics inspired by icons of style like Tom Waits and Steve McQueen. And since he launched Jason Scott in 2013, Mandler has expertly blended the low brow with the high, the everyday with the exceptional. Case in point? The Jenkins Hoodie, our favorite thoughtfully-tailored basic that’s made of soft and durable Peruvian Pima cotton. We think you’ll agree — it’s the kind of stuff that’s perfect for early fall when style and comfort needn’t be mutually exclusive.



Click to learn more about Jason Scott.