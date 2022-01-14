“Please believe me, here’s all you will ever need in the knife department: one good chef’s knife, as large as is comfortable for your hand.” - Anthony Bourdain



Much as we love the idea of chopping zucchinis with a katana, we have to admit Mr. Bourdain’s got the right idea here: the size and heft of a good chef’s knife is just as important as the steel it’s made from. That’s why when we came across these knives it was love at first slice. The premium wood handle’s asymmetrical design fits in the palm just so and the partial-tang construction gives it a pleasing, tip-forward balance in hand. When we dug a little deeper and found out each knife is individually forged from the rarest steel in the world, in a process known to only a few that involves hand-hammering, a steaming vat of liquid nitrogen, and a Japanese blacksmith trained in the art of swordmaking, it’s an understatement to say we were head over heels. No matter what you’re chopping, slicing, dicing, or carving, these knives are the last kitchen blade you’ll ever need.