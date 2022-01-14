Sure, Janji builds some pretty impressive running apparel, but there’s a lot more to these high-performance threads than meets the eye. For every one of their collections, Janji selects a country as inspiration—teaming up with local artists on exclusive graphics and designs. Then, they partner with a non profit in that area focused on clean water solutions, and donate 5% from every purchase. For their latest collection, Janji went to Mexico and wound up with a handsome activewear line, showcasing versatile pieces like the Transit Tech Pant. So whether you’re exploring the pyramids in Mexico, or doing windsprints at the track, you’ll be perfectly suited up.
