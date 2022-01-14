Search Icon

Sure, Janji builds some pretty impressive running apparel, but there’s a lot more to these high-performance threads than meets the eye. For every one of their collections, Janji selects a country as inspiration—teaming up with local artists on exclusive graphics and designs. Then, they partner with a non profit in that area focused on clean water solutions, and donate 5% from every purchase. For their latest collection, Janji went to Mexico and wound up with a handsome activewear line, showcasing versatile pieces like the Transit Tech Pant. So whether you’re exploring the pyramids in Mexico, or doing windsprints at the track, you’ll be perfectly suited up.

AFO Middle Running Short - Lined 5"

AFO Middle Running Short - Lined 5"$49.98 $66.00
Circuit Crew Pullover

Circuit Crew Pullover$47.98 $88.00
Mercury Track Pant

Mercury Track Pant$64.98 $94.00
Mercury Track Pant

Mercury Track Pant$60.98 $94.00
Transit Tech Short - Linerless 6"

Transit Tech Short - Linerless 6"$51.98 $74.00

