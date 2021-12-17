What, exactly, are Jambys? Are they lounge shorts? Are they boxers with pockets? Are they so soft they could’ve only come from a parallel universe far comfier than our own? We’ll go ahead and say all of the above. And we’ll add that Jambys are probably what we’re wearing down below if you ever catch us on a video call. Using a stretch French terry that easily moves with you, the team at Jambys designed a first-of-its-kind pocketed house short. Whether we’re lounging on Sunday morning, working from home, or relaxing post-workout, they’re basically the shorts we always dreamed of wearing. And though they can feel as comfy as your softest pair of boxers, they’re made to be worn around people—so there’s no need to change if anyone stops by, or you move your lounge session from the living room to the back deck. Thanks to the way these shorts are built, no amount of comfort is off limits.