Jack Rudy gives the most interesting man in the world a run for his money — he served as an aircraft mechanic during WWII, built a houseboat out of an old city bus, and even flew a plane under the Ohio River Bridge on a dare. But above all else, Jack was a man who appreciated a good cocktail.

The Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. is a family run company based in Charleston, SC that’s dedicated to reviving and re-inventing the forgotten staples of the American bar, in an effort to drink the way all of our great-grandparents did. All of Jack Rudy Cocktail Co.’s USA-made goods are carefully made in small batches before being distributed to fine bottle shops, upscale bars, and the doorsteps of those with discerning palates. We’re especially keen on the Tonic Set, which works wonders with Rudy’s premium stainless steel jigger and bar spoon; a classic gin & tonic combo we’re pretty sure would make old Jack proud.