Coming at you straight from the Big Apple, Jack + Mulligan operates under the principle that a product should get better with use. Striving to offer the highest quality goods at the right price, their American designed and manufactured bags strike just the right balance between classic design and everyday style. As a true renaissance bag, Jack + Mulligan's selections are elegant enough for a British diplomat, yet down-to-earth enough for Scranton, Pennsylvania — right at home on the hardworking backs of anyone with a load to carry. Our favorite, the Kennedy Duffel, is built with care and designed to last a lifetime. In fact, Jack + Mulligan promises it will. And if it doesn’t, they’ll fix it for you free of charge. Jack + Mulligan feels like a slice of apple pie and a cold beer on a Friday evening. These guys know what American-made means, and they do it right.