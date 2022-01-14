Jack Mason started with a simple mission: to make the kind of watch you want to wear everyday but won’t leave you dead broke. Over the years since 2013, we’ve had the mighty pleasure of watching them grow from a fledgling startup to an established player in the watch world by sticking to that mission faithfully. The result is a line of watches with handsome good looks, reliable construction, and clean design that doesn’t forget where it comes from.





Their Aviator is no exception to the rule. Based on the original wristwatch built for pioneering aviators in the early 20th Century, we liked this watch so much, we teamed up with Jack Mason on our own exclusive version. It punches way above its weight class: top-quality stainless steel, interchangeable Italian leather strap, Swiss Super-Luminova® markings and indices—these are details found on straight up luxury watches, but Jack Mason stuck to their mission and brought them together in a more affordable package. Along with an exclusive version of the classic Diver, the Aviator is readily adaptable to the vagaries of life too—it looks as good dressed up with a suit as it does with your off-duty duds while you celebrate at your local watering hole. Best of all, the accessible price leaves you enough to buy a couple rounds.