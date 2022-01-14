Search Icon

For far too long, men have been lacked confidence in their khakis. Finally, there’s a fit so classic and comfortable that there won’t be any doubt as to what brand you’re wearing. The answer is simple: Jack Donnelly. He was a hardworking and honest man, and the grandfather of founder Gregg Donnelly. Jack was said to have had a timeless sense of style and uncompromising integrity. Every pair of their American-made khakis is designed to embody the enduring spirit of Jack Donnelly, and are made of a rugged but breathable cotton twill spun in a family-owned mill. Every style is built with a seat and thigh designed to help you move comfortably throughout the workday, and give you an easy transition from season to season. So pick up a pair of Jack Donnellys, the khakis that work as hard as you do.

