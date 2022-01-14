For years we’ve relied on Izola’s handy flasks to supply a quick nip, to liven up the evening or keep us warm by the fire. This time around, we’ve brought back the hits (The Hell with Work, May You Never…) to enhance your spirits collection, or share with some friends. We're also introducing some newcomers to the party, like Brass Money Clips and Ceramic Catch-Alls for organizing your fat stacks, and keeping those spare incidentals like keys and spare change organized at the end of the day. For yourself, for your friends, Izola pays respect to fun that can be had outside.