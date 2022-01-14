Style lesson #172: beautifully-crafted stuff doesn’t have to come with an eye-watering price tag. Case in point: Issara’s buttery-soft leather weekenders, wallets, and overnight bags.



Working in the corporate world, Issara founder Rosh Govindaraj was struggling to find a high quality leather bag that didn’t break the bank. So when she came across a Javanese leatherworking shop in Indonesia that was down to breathe life into her minimalist carry designs, the obvious solution was to leave the suit behind and focus on bags full time. Sourcing materials from the same eco-conscious tanneries used by Italian luxury brands, each Issara piece is handmade to order by skilled Indonesian artisans who are provided with health care for themselves and their families — and are paid well above the minimum wage.



Click to learn more about Issara.