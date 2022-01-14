“Calling them flip-flops in Hawaii is just wrong.” - John Carpenter, Owner of Island Slipper





In Hawaii, they have a word for the locals: Kama'aina. Hawaiian native or not, when you’re Kama’aina, you get better prices on hotels, you know all the best surf spots, and you never — ever — call your sandals “flip-flops.” If you’re a real local, you know there’s really only one true Hawaiian sandal: the Island Slipper (pronounce it “Island Slippahh”). True to its name, the buttery soft leather footbed and superior molded arch support of the slipper melted our worries the moment we put it on. Likewise for the ace watermen of the US Olympic Swim Team, who liked it so much that they made it their official poolside wear in the mid ‘90s. While Hawaii’s seven other slipper makers quietly faded away or moved production offshore, the Carpenter family doubled down, choosing to keep production in Oahu where the slipper has been made since 1946. Here’s to another 70 years of island time.