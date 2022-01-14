We love ISAORA (pronounced “eesa-ora”) because they’re prodigious overachievers. They’ve found the bar for urban active wear, and then did more than just raise it — they shot it to the moon. And they care enough about creating the most technically-advanced urban outerwear possible, they’re willing to make some serious sacrifices — like pulling their entire collection from the shelves at Barney’s in New York to minimize any outside influence. The end result is exactly what they set out to create: incredibly capable technical urban wear, like the military-inspired and waterproof/breathable Wetworker three-layer shell, or the NEO Hoodie — the latter of which, could rightfully be argued as an astronaut-worthy sweatshirt. It’s a collection that’s built for as bad as it gets, but designed for real life, and for guys that demand just a little more out of what they take to the streets.