It takes a trained eye to spot Inside Line Equipment around the Bay Area. As some of the hardest-working bags we’ve ever seen, bags are usually in the thick of something cycling-related — with a pro photographer in the media scrum at the San Rafael Twilight Criterium, strapped down with carbon wheels in the pits at a BASP ‘cross race, or sprinting up 16th Street on the back of a Godspeed courier, loaded down with the day’s deliveries.

There’s a reason ILE is so deeply entrenched in the cycling scene: the bags are locally made from military-spec fabrics and buckles, and purpose-built for a life of use and abuse on the backs of those whose livelihood depends on whatever it is they’re carrying. Speaking of livelihood, as impressed as we were with the Default Mini photography bag, we’re particularly keen on the svelte Apex — the perfect pack for our bike-ferry-bike commutes, or a day hike along the legendary Matt Davis Trail on Mt. Tam. So whether you’re commuting home with a six-pack, or riding to shoot your next big story, you can carry it with an ILE.