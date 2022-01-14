When you buy a piece from Industry of All Nations, you’re not just buying another shirt or pair of shoes, you’re making a long-term investment in Earth. If that sounds like a bit of a bold claim, it’s because IOAN goes bold with their production process, looking at their supply chain in a totally different way than most brands do. For instance, everything they make is organic and biodegradable down to the smallest detail. So the dyes they use are made from actual crushed-up plants and minerals, like iron for black, acacia tree bark for brown, indigo for indigo, etc. The result of this “ancient” approach is huge—no toxic waste is put into the environment. And yet, the pieces look and feel like they might’ve been custom made just for you. The amount of care Industry of All Nations puts in their clothing will likely make you see all apparel in a new light.