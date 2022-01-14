With the new TRACTO collection, Incase is busting their line of famously engineered bags out of the Apple store and taking them for a walk on the wild side. Meaning, these water-resistant carryalls are real tough and real smart like something a modern-day, laptop-wielding Indiana Jones would pack for his boat ride to The Temple of Doom. Both the Tarpaulin Split Duffel and the Ballistic Nylon Convertible Pack are hybrids, so they have comfy backpack straps you can quickly deploy when you need ‘em, that tuck away and become invisible when you want them gone. Add to that Incase’s long-revered knack for laptop pouches, pocket mastery, and accessible design, and you have bags that simply make your life easier. So you’re free to hike Iceland’s coast, commute to work and the gym, or find The Holy Grail before the bad guys do — without worrying one iota about your luggage getting in the way.