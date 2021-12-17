Search Icon

Chances are, if you’re headin’ out the door on a weekday, then you’ve had to sit through a hair-pulling, expletive-inducing commute at one point or another. Well, Inboard designs electric skateboards that make getting from point A to point B as simple as possible. Based out of laid back surf capital Santa Cruz, these guys make cruisin’ to work as easy as stepping into a teleportation device — but more fun — and you get there that much faster. Just control your speed with an easy-handle remote and use your bodyweight for steering. Also, it powers up hills, so no more rollin’ up to work with back sweat. You can ride up to seven miles on one charge, and when you’re running low, just pop in the portable backup battery. At just under 15 pounds, it’s lightweight and compact enough to take on any errand, making epic parking hunts a thing of your past.

Bummer. No products are currently available from Inboard

