We’re thrilled to be writing our name alongside the signatures of imogene + willie and to welcome them to the Huckberry family. See, there’s a special place in our collective heart here at Huckberry for the Nashville-based producers of some of the best denim products on the market today (which is really saying something). The way we look at it, i+w embody most everything that we find admirable in the production of goods. From the highest quality selvage denim hand-sewn with care right here in the USA to the beautifully repurposed service station that serves as their workshop and flagship store, imogene + willie are proving the dedication and quality that goes into their craft with every pair of denim that leaves their doors.

We understand that it can be difficult at times to tear your eyes (and legs) away from imogene + willie’s goods, but there’s more worth noting about where they came from, and where they’re going. imogene + willie is the the collaborative effort of Carrie and Matt Eddmenson, and is named in honor of the former’s maternal grandparents. Take it from us when we say that imogene + willie take the old adage, “respect your elders” to another level. Appreciation of their history is woven into the fabric of their identity as a maker of goods: a history of hard work, lessons taught, and lessons learned. They say that good things take time, but the best are generations in the making.