It takes a lot of effort to build a campfire from scratch, and it takes even more effort to build it in a responsible way. This FireCan from Ignik takes the warm glow of a campfire and packs it into a safe, portable container so you can take it with you anywhere you go. Built like a vintage ammo can, this box makes it easy to spark up a roaring fire in your backyard, at the beach, or deep in the forest—all without the hazards and the labor of a regular wood fire.

Shipping limited to the continental U.S.