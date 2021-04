If Bodhi from Point Break met up with Smokey from Friday for a day at the beach, we’re pretty sure this is the cooler they’d use to chill their beers. Made in the USA by Igloo (a brand that’s been dominating the cooler game for seven decades) the Retro Picnic Basket packs all the style of 1993 into a perfectly sized, easy-carry cooler that’ll keep the good times rolling.

This item is available for domestic US shipping only.