There was a time when your parents might’ve had cell phones, but you probably didn’t. It was back in the days when you’d meet up with your friends once a week to watch Fresh Prince. On weekends, when you headed outdoors, you wore colorful fleece and brought your road snacks in a bright hard-sided cooler. This was the peak of the ‘90s—and every time we see an iconic Igloo, it brings us on a nostalgic journey. Before their portable ice chests could be found in 4x4’s around the world, Igloo started as a scrappy metalworking shop in 1947 supplying clean water drums to construction sites. These days, their hard coolers are still USA-made and dependable as you remember. We love their durability and portability for road trips, campsites, weekend lounging in the park, and whenever we want to take some cold drinks outside and party like it’s 1993.