The mobile devices that compete for attention in our daily lives are doing so in one of the most hotly contested markets in the retail space. So naturally, you wouldn’t enter that space with a new product or innovation if you don’t have something new to bring to the table. Which is why we’re super impressed with IconQ — a collection of ultra-simple, ultra-modern, and equally-affordable wireless devices making for quite possibly the most compelling shot across a ahem certain Cupertino bow that we’ve seen in a long time.

IconQ lies comfortably between the pleasing design whimsy of a ‘gadget’ and the prohibitive cost of ‘technology,’ marrying the two with impressive ease and user-friendly consciousness. Get your favorite audio on the go with the Boundless H3 headphones or S1 portable speaker — both wirelessly Bluetooth powered and markedly user-friendly. But perhaps most impressive about the collection is the T-series of wifi-powered dual-core tablets for games, movies, photos, web browsing or email — starting at a paltry 89 bucks. Pay for everything you need, and nothing you don’t — because, let’s be honest, it’s about time that the digital age took a page out of the EDC playbook: take it with you wherever you go, and always keep it simple.