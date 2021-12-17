When icebreaker set out to build their lineup of innovative performance layers, they didn’t look to the shiny, synthetic materials that hang loudly in most sports stores. They looked to the great outdoors. Rooted in sustainability, they aim to use only natural materials in their high-end gear—including pure merino, one of earth’s most impressive performance fabrics. Known for its strength and softness, merino regulates temperature, keeps odors at bay, and is even biodegradable under certain conditions. Not only does this gear actually last longer, it encourages a much healthier relationship with our planet.