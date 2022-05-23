Hyperlite Mountain Gear can’t be mistaken for anything else. It’s nearly weightless, packs down to almost nothing, and looks as sleek as NASA equipment. Based out of Maine, they use stronger-than-Kevlar Dyneema® fibers to design the most efficient gear possible—so you spend more energy covering ground, and less hauling your pack. We brought along their packs, totes, and camera pods overlanding and can attest that they’re pretty tough to beat. Now’s your chance to snag ‘em before our very limited supply heads out into the wild.