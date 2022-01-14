When it comes to transporting water, humans have come a long way from the buckskin bladders and wooden bottles of centuries past, and no other company proves that fact better than Hydro Flask. Proprietary insulation technology combined with a super durable build makes for a long lasting alternative to single-use plastic bottles, one of the biggest worldwide contributors to landfills and litter. Tempshield, their custom insulation tech you won’t find on any other bottles, keeps your water (or, if you’re anything like us, your summit beer) cold, crisp, and refreshing while you hike, bike, or paddle your way into parts unknown. And for picnics, big group hikes, or even a trip to the farmer’s market, Hydro Flask applied their insulation expertise to a wearable cooler that can keep ice for up to 48 hours—ensuring that every time you reach for something inside, it’s as cold as you when you put it in.