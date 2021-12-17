Everyone knows their favorite pair of worn-in jeans, with plentiful lines of wear and denim that feels molded to your body like a second skin. They’re so perfect, you kinda get scared they might disintegrate every time you pull ‘em on. That kind of personal, long-lasting experience is what we crave from everything we buy, which is why when we first encountered the Japanese tradition of Kintsugi, we ate it up immediately. Going all the way back to the 15th Century, the philosophy can be broken down to this: breakage and repair are part of the history of an object — meant to be celebrated and accentuated almost as a mark of pride, like badass patches on an old work jacket or the patina on a hand-me-down watch. So with these Kintsugi kits, your cracked or shattered housewares are no longer destined for the trash bin, but are meant to be quickly patched up with gold or silver paint that brings back memories and gets the stories brewing. Rumor has it the original practitioners of Kintsugi used to intentionally break their ceramics just to get this look. We’re not quite ready to go that far… but let’s just say we’ve thought about it.