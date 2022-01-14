Everyone has that one friend who studied abroad in college only to come back with an expanded worldview — and a funny way of pronouncing “croissant”. Now imagine if a pair of slip-on sneakers spent a year backpacking through Europe to soak up the culture and you’ll start to get the picture about the Ipanema shoe by London’s very own, Hudson. Straight outta the box, they’re comfortable and broken in, kinda like your favorite sneaker. But thanks to their premium leather and masterfully hand-woven construction, they’ve got a certain highbrow classiness to them. Your Euro-tripping buddy might call it je ne sais quoi. We call ‘em comfortable. Slip yours on with a pair of well-loved jeans and a white tee to gussy up your weekend look, or wear them with a lightweight suit to add a touch of personality. Laid-back or dressed up, when you toss these on you’ll start turning heads.