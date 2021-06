See at Huckberry, we’re all about adventure of any kind, but sometimes that means a little risk is involved, and that’s why we’re always prepping just in case of an accident or emergency. In this kit you’ll find safety tools and emergency aids to help keep you in a pinch. In all honesty, we hope you never have to use this. But if you find yourself in an emergency situation, you’ll thank your lucky stars this first aid kit is around.