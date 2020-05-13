Cruisers - Tortoise

  • Polarized

All-day, everyday sunglasses that won’t break the bank

To all the sunglasses we’ve lost or broken while on the trail, relaxing on the beach, or basking in the sunlight of that patio bar with the killer happy hour… This one’s for you. We’re rethinking our sunglass game this summer with a lineup of adventure-ready shades that don’t cost an arm and a leg. With a sporty, lightweight frame, the Weekenders fit snugly to the face and won’t pop off at a moment’s notice. Not to mention, they block out the sun like a Spartan turtle formation with scratch-resistant, polarized lenses and full eye coverage. Don’t let the price tag fool ya though—we didn’t go so far as to cross the Arctic circle wearing ‘em, but after field testing these shades, we’re confident they’ve got you covered all summer long.

  • Hardy construction allows the sunglasses to take a beating and easily bounce back
  • Lightweight, modern design exclusively available at Huckberry
  • Polarized lenses reduce eye strain, glare, and reflections while enhancing clarity and colors
  • Proper, snug fit allows the glasses to sit comfortably on the face without falling off
  • The temples guard the exterior of the hinge for added protection in case they take a tumble
  • Branded with Huckberry’s trademark tree logo and “See You Out There” slogan
  • Includes soft, Huckberry branded carrying pouch that can double as a lens cleaner in a pinch
  • One size fits all

