Cruisers - Tortoise

To all the sunglasses we’ve lost or broken while on the trail, relaxing on the beach, or basking in the sunlight of that patio bar with the killer happy hour… This one’s for you. We’re rethinking our sunglass game this summer with a lineup of adventure-ready shades that don’t cost an arm and a leg. With a sporty, lightweight frame, the Cruisers fit snugly to the face and won’t pop off at a moment’s notice. Not to mention, they block out the sun like a Spartan turtle formation with scratch-resistant, polarized lenses and full eye coverage. Don’t let the price tag fool ya though—we didn’t go so far as to cross the Arctic circle wearing ‘em, but after field testing these shades, we’re confident they’ve got you covered all summer long.