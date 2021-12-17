Chilean Patagonia might make you think of carabiners and hiking boots. But one of the most helpful, simple tools for exploring the region? An oar. Story goes the Kawesgars and Yagan who originally inhabited southern Chile spent most of their lives in canoes. Inspired by this heritage, Hualle took up the oar as their craft, and builds them in sync with their jaw-dropping natural surroundings. So each one is entirely carved and painted by hand in Hualle’s small Patagonian workshop, and their wood is sourced from fallen trees. From one to the next, no two oars are identical. And each one you hang in your home or prop up on your mantle carries its own unique story and inspires its own adventures.