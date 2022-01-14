What with the year-round chill, coastal squalls, and permanently moody skies Scotland's famous for, it makes sense the locals would know a thing or two about how to fend off a permanent chill. Meet Howlin’, makers of 100% wool sweaters, hailing from Scotland, where the weather is tough, but the sheep are tougher. They’ve harnessed the powers of that cozy wool into a nearly impenetrable fortress of warmth, rivaling the comfort of sitting in front of a roaring castle hearth.