F1 race cars are perfectly efficient combos of form and function, built to hurl around the track at dizzying speeds and stripped away of all that’s unnecessary. Former race car designer, Scott Bennett, decided to slow things down a bit and took his engineering know-how off the track — starting up Housefish in Denver, CO, and making modern furniture with the clean lines and efficient spirit he perfected in his former career. Each piece is precisely crafted right here in the US, blending old-school and sustainable materials with eye-catching design. Plus, all their furniture is super lightweight and easy to assemble with minimal hardware — meaning you won’t need a whole pit crew to help put it together.