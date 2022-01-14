House of Future is shaking up the luxury sneaker industry by doing what would’ve been unthinkable just a few years ago — constructing their kicks out of supple, flexible microfiber. Now we have to admit we were a little skeptical when these first arrived at HBHQ, but once we slipped ‘em on, we were sold. The rich lining makes for some of the comfiest shoes we’ve ever worn, period. And with a clean, minimal silhouette that goes just as well with jeans as it does with dress pants, don’t be surprised if your other shoes start collecting some dust. Plus, they’re weather and stain resistant. Meaning, if you get these bad boys dirty, just wipe ‘em down with a little bit of water and they’re good as new. So lace these up and journey with ‘em wherever your heart desires — just don’t be surprised if you’re looking like the best-dressed guy in the room when you get there.