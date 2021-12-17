Starting out as a few homemade fleece garments passed around the Swedish climbing and skiing community, Houdini slowly blossomed into what it is today—one of most sustainable apparel makers out there, period. Built for a 100% circular life cycle, they only use recycled and recyclable fabrics while also protecting the oceans by minimizing microfiber shedding. It’s a level of thoughtfulness that blew us away when we first pulled on their lightweight, stretchy fleeces that seem to keep us the perfect temp whether we’re relaxing on the couch or bundling up for a weekend in the great outdoors. The team at Houdini is proving that the most environmentally friendly gear can also be the best performing.