More than 8 million people fly every day, which means there’s at least ten times as many travel bags, suitcases, and weekenders out there doing yeoman’s work year-round. What makes a bag truly great while another is merely good comes down to one thing: the details. Hook & Albert founders Cory Rosenberg and Adam Schoenberg got things rolling in 2011 with a line that was all detail — dress socks, pocket squares, shoelaces. A few years (and a pile of glowing reviews from pubs as diverse as Robb Report, Esquire, and ESPN) later, and their bags are a mainstay in the closets of heavy travelers like NBA Superstar Chris Paul.

Turns out what makes their bags great is the same thing that made their dress socks top notch — they deliver head-turning good looks without sacrificing the innovation, inspiration, and minute attention to detail that made the Hook & Albert name. One glimpse at their flagship model, the Garment Weekender, and you can see right away how it survives through 40 away games and more. Looking mighty fine in smooth brown leather, the Weekender delivers a master class in moving storage: space for two suits, a few casual ‘fits, two separate shoe compartments — even a spot for a tablet for in-flight movie binges. If you’d prefer to stay under the radar, their Twill Weekender boasts the same great features in a more understated package. Pair one of these up with their unique, pocket-rich Dopp Kit, and the hardest question on your next trip will be “Window or aisle?”