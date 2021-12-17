The crew at Holden knows where progress is made: out beyond your comfort zone. For nearly the past two decades, they’ve designed highly technical outdoor apparel with cutting edge performance and creativity. Quickly scan through their collections of sweaters infused with down insulation, soft-washed waterproof parkas, and seamless balaclava shirts—and you’ll begin to see new possibilities for your most capable apparel. They prove a Japanese-made ski jacket really can be as comfortable and beloved as your most lived-in jeans and sweaters. Backed by the world’s leading manufacturers and impenetrable performance fabrics, you can’t do much better when you’re suiting up to get out there.