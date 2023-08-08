Born in the French Alps, HOKA’s unmistakable footwear was originally conceived as the solution to a straightforward problem: go downhill faster during endurance races. The brand’s blend of maximalist cushioning, enhanced stability, and shockingly light weight was quickly embraced by ultramarathoners (for obvious reasons) and their pack of loyal acolytes has only continued to grow. Expanding to encompass all other walks of life where comfort and performance are paramount, HOKA’s mission to share the magic of movement shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.