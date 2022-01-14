Born on the blustery French coast, Hoalen builds hard-wearing layers designed with the rigors of cold-water surfing in mind. Their name translates to “sea salt” in the Old Breton language—fitting for styles that stand up to moody coastal weather, supplying crucial warmth after the most frigid surf sessions. Whether you’re chasing waves or not, their rugged waxed Mariner jacket is ideal for staying toasty and looking sharp all the while—lined with cozy sherpa fleece it more than meets our standards for a timeless wardrobe staple.