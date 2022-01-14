After a long drive from New York heading east on Route 27, you finally see it: Hither Hills State Park. The feeling of stepping onto this stretch of sand at the very end of Montauk is what inspired Hither Hill’s collection of adventure-ready bags — and is exactly what the young company has captured and brought back to the city. Founded earlier this year with a generous affirmation from Kickstarter, Hither Hill isn’t your average bag company. Its vertical integration means that the small, quality over quantity-driven team has control over every step of the process, from sourcing locally-made fabrics, to producing the bags entirely in-house. The end result is 100% USA-made, simple, and beautiful — unsurprisingly, just like the timeless sandy stretches of Montauk itself.