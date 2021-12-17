Peering deeply in the Milky Way when you’re camping on a clear night. Noticing the rays of sun scattered through the leaves on an early morning hike in the woods. The details of nature that make it so damn entrancing—that’s what Hikerdelic embodies. Inspired by awesome outdoor trips (from the mind-bending kind, to the cross-country kind), the folks at Hikerdelic are creating adventure-ready gear that’s uniquely their own. To them, the apparel game is a never-ending ramble through woods—finding inspiration anywhere they turn, all the while moving forward. And it’s this mindset you can find deeply rooted in each of their small-batch pieces. From funky graphic tees to cold weather outerwear, they’ve got a piece to keep you ramblin’ on.