Like Land Rovers and Danner boots, we tend to lean towards utilitarian, function-forward design. HEXA Watches are no different, gleefully overbuilt from the ground up with the aim of creating the ultimate mechanical diving and maritime watch — one that was altogether obsessive, but still affordable enough for the field. Starting with the 44mm case, the HEXA K500 is constructed from 316L surgical stainless steel, and is equipped with an integrated guard for the screw-down crown at 10:00 (preventing the crown from digging into your skin at certain wrist angles). Each HEXA is powered by an anti-magnetic automatic movement adjusted to 6 wrist positions for supreme accuracy (most Swiss brands only adjust to two or three positions) and is individually pressure-tested to the obscene depth of 500 meters, just because. But our favorite part of the K500 is when you turn out the lights — where the dial comes alive with bright green luminescence, applied by the experts at Lüm Tec in Ohio. Whether you’re a commercial saturation diver in the North Sea or just looking for a dependable timepiece to endure a lifetime of warrior-ing on the weekends, this is a watch for both extremes, and quite frankly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.